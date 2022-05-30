Sandia Investment Management LP Buys New Position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU)

Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 76,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLAHU. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 4th quarter valued at about $860,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 292,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares during the period.

Get Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I alerts:

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLAHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.