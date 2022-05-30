Sandia Investment Management LP Makes New $533,000 Investment in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,956,000. LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $4,592,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,581,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $907,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLNC. Bank of America lowered Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.84.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $9.99 on Monday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

