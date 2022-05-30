Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€31.00” Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €31.00 ($32.98) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($89.36) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($94.68) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €89.00 ($94.68) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($93.62) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of HFG opened at €34.81 ($37.03) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €32.54 ($34.62) and a 12 month high of €97.50 ($103.72).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.