Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of SANG stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sangoma Technologies has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $23.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $166.30 million and a PE ratio of -21.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,194,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,678,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

