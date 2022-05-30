Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,487,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,702 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $86,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 103,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schrödinger by 22.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SDGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $26.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.21. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $79.75.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.57 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 87.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The company’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

