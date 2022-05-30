ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Holdings Lifted by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,642 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in ScION Tech Growth I were worth $11,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCOA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth I during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ScION Tech Growth I by 16.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ScION Tech Growth I by 12.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ScION Tech Growth I by 47.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter.
SCOA traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,926. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. ScION Tech Growth I has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $9.89.
ScION Tech Growth I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offers specific technology solutions, broader technology software, and services in the financial services sector.
