SCS Capital Management LLC Has $17.35 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,568 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.4% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $17,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $1,190,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 220.2% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,329,000 after buying an additional 75,637 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $62,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,275 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.13. 879,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,445,055. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.30. The company has a market cap of $528.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FB. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.24.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

