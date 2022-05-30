Seaport Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,166 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,166 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.
In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.22 on Monday, hitting $76.71. 610,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,728,150. The stock has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average of $94.15. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.
Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
