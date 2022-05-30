Seaport Global Advisors LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,976 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000. Oracle accounts for 1.9% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.78. The company had a trading volume of 318,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,490,709. The company has a market capitalization of $194.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $66.72 and a one year high of $106.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.