Seaport Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000. Radware accounts for approximately 2.7% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Seaport Global Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Radware as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Radware during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Radware during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Radware during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Radware during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Radware by 50.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radware alerts:

RDWR stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,329. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 155.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 1.05. Radware Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.86.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.59 million. Radware had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radware in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Radware Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.