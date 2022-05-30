Seaport Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.20.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS traded up $13.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $396.91. 13,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,070. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $345.33 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $400.58 and a 200-day moving average of $404.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

