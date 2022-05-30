Seaport Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,531 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $297.87. 88,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,587. The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.67 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.98, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.29.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,203. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

