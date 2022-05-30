Seaport Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. EPAM Systems makes up about 1.4% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.00.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $17.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $340.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,221. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.