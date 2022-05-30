Seaport Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,770 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Workday by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,502 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,255,000 after purchasing an additional 791,143 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Workday by 10,667.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after purchasing an additional 522,700 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $127,449,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Workday by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after purchasing an additional 448,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total value of $594,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.58.

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $9.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.79. The stock had a trading volume of 375,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,485. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.05 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,323.25 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

