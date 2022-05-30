Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCVL. StockNews.com began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

NASDAQ SCVL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.16. 21,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,389. The stock has a market cap of $821.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.39. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $46.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,618,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 177.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

