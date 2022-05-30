Shop Apotheke Europe (SAE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR: SAE):

5/30/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €201.00 ($216.13) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/25/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €125.00 ($134.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/12/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €110.00 ($118.28) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

5/10/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €138.00 ($148.39) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/9/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €201.00 ($216.13) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/5/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €144.00 ($154.84) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/5/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €100.00 ($107.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/19/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €161.00 ($173.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/13/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €161.00 ($173.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/5/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €125.00 ($134.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/5/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €201.00 ($216.13) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/5/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €161.00 ($173.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

Shares of SAE traded up €0.90 ($0.97) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €97.18 ($104.49). 109,237 shares of the stock were exchanged. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €65.28 ($70.19) and a 12-month high of €182.00 ($195.70). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €82.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

