Short Interest in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Declines By 36.7%

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the April 30th total of 4,330,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 976,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 276.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 527,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 387,665 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,877,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 65,547 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 66.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 90.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 105,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 113,452 shares during the period. 48.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRMK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.43. 70,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,166. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $986.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.81. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 137.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRMK shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

