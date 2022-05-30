Short Interest in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expands By 45.8%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the April 30th total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CPRX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.33. 69,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,390. The firm has a market cap of $753.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $8.65.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 23.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRX shares. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

