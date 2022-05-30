Short Interest in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Drops By 27.5%

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYD. Greenridge Global cut their target price on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 72.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 30.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 27.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 101,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 21,652 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in China Yuchai International in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CYD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,874. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.42.

China Yuchai International Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

