Short Interest in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Increases By 50.0%

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, Director Robert Bartlein purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $105,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 593,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,223.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 12,866 shares of company stock worth $131,201 over the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Community West Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Community West Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWBC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.91. Community West Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 27.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

