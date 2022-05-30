Short Interest in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Drops By 45.1%

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the April 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 82.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 479,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 216,513 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the first quarter worth $1,678,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 178,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 32,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,620. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

