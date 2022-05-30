Short Interest in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Drops By 41.2%

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EBMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 114,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBMT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.70. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,141. The company has a market cap of $131.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.68. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.