Short Interest in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Rises By 34.5%

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the April 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in East West Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

EWBC traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.44. 37,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,550. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.08.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.