Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Decreases By 28.5%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the April 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ETW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.91. 9,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,053. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $11.37.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
