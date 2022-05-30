Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Decreases By 28.5%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the April 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ETW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.91. 9,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,053. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 33.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 670,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 217,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.