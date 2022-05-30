Short Interest in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Decreases By 30.7%

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,360,000 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the April 30th total of 9,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

EMBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Embark Technology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ EMBK traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.50. 108,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,249. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40. Embark Technology has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Embark Technology ( NASDAQ:EMBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Embark Technology will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMBK. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the first quarter worth $358,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the first quarter worth $225,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Embark Technology by 63.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 396,265 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Embark Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,008,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,231 shares during the period. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

