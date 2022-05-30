Short Interest in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Declines By 24.8%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,400 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the April 30th total of 759,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 291,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Evogene by 164.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Evogene by 88.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Evogene in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Evogene in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evogene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Shares of Evogene stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,657. Evogene has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,615.59% and a negative return on equity of 45.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evogene will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

