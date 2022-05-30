Short Interest in Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Rises By 62.3%

Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,700 shares, a growth of 62.3% from the April 30th total of 322,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 353,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ FTRP traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 9.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. Field Trip Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Field Trip Health from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTRP. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Field Trip Health by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,337,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,477 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the third quarter worth about $4,515,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Field Trip Health by 439.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 185,988 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the third quarter worth about $822,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the third quarter worth about $538,000. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules.

