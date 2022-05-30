Short Interest in Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Grows By 50.0%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($18.60) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,590 ($20.12) to GBX 1,530 ($19.36) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($16.64) to GBX 1,205 ($15.25) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($18.72) to GBX 1,224 ($15.49) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,166.17.
OTCMKTS:HRGLY remained flat at $$21.11 during trading hours on Monday. 54 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $47.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11.
About Hargreaves Lansdown (Get Rating)
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.
