Short Interest in Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Expands By 51.4%

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the April 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
NYSE:DBV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $27.15.
Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
