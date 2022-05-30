Short Interest in Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Expands By 51.4%

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the April 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NYSE:DBV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Get Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund alerts:

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.