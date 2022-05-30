Short Interest in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Expands By 82.1%

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IRCP stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.50. 48 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,272. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 426.1% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,631 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 356,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 273,807 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.5% in the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 355,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 272,707 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 15.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

