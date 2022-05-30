Short Interest in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Decreases By 32.5%

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of KVSA stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.72. 23 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,848. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 305,614 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 1,844.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,008 shares during the period. Granby Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

