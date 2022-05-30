Short Interest in MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Drops By 39.5%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,700 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the April 30th total of 414,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 626.8 days.

Shares of MKGAF traded up $6.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.03. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.56. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $163.30 and a 1 year high of $264.40.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (Get Rating)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

