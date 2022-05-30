Short Interest in MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Drops By 39.5%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,700 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the April 30th total of 414,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 626.8 days.
Shares of MKGAF traded up $6.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.03. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.56. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $163.30 and a 1 year high of $264.40.
MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (Get Rating)
