Short Interest in Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Drops By 33.8%

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the April 30th total of 236,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MINM. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Minim in the first quarter worth $692,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Minim in the third quarter worth $465,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Minim in the third quarter worth $446,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Minim in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Minim in the third quarter worth $147,000. 6.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of MINM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,802. Minim has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.77 million. Minim had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Minim will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Minim

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

