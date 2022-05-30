Short Interest in Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Increases By 44.4%

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITSY traded down $3.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $499.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $368.00 and a fifty-two week high of $577.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $506.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.99. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:MITSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $30.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.25 by $1.78. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 billion. Analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 102.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

