Short Interest in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Increases By 64.2%

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the April 30th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NRSN stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,409. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $8.18.

Get NeuroSense Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery and development of targeted innovative therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product, PrimeC, is a novel oral therapy for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The company's preclinical pipeline includes StabiliC for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and CogniC for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.