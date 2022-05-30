Short Interest in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Decreases By 40.0%

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.5% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 341,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,456 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 186.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 88,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 57,362 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $817,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 359,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 50,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 70,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 50,215 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NUO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,618. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

