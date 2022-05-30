Short Interest in NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Declines By 38.8%

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,500 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the April 30th total of 569,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

OTCMKTS NUVSF opened at $10.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

