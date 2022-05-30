Short Interest in Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Increases By 50.0%

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.93.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.88%. Outokumpu Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.
Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.
