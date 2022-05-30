Short Interest in Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Decreases By 31.1%

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,000 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the April 30th total of 373,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:LUKOY remained flat at $$6.96 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.15. Pjsc Lukoil has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $38.09 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUKOY. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Pjsc Lukoil during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pjsc Lukoil in the fourth quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pjsc Lukoil in the third quarter worth about $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

