Short Interest in Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Decreases By 31.1%

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,000 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the April 30th total of 373,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:LUKOY remained flat at $$6.96 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.15. Pjsc Lukoil has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73.
Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $38.09 billion for the quarter.
Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile (Get Rating)
PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pjsc Lukoil (LUKOY)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Pjsc Lukoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pjsc Lukoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.