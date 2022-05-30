Short Interest in Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Rises By 58.5%

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the April 30th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 325.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PLSQF opened at $17.83 on Monday. Plus500 has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07.

About Plus500 (Get Rating)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

