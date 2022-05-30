Short Interest in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Increases By 46.5%

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 880,900 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the April 30th total of 601,500 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 308,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 128,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $80,952.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,388,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,039.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CM Management LLC increased its position in RealNetworks by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,018,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 568,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RealNetworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RealNetworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RealNetworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RealNetworks by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 409,386 shares during the period. 23.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RNWK traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $0.59. 2,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,263. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. The company has a market cap of $27.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.51. RealNetworks has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.80.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 30.16%.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

