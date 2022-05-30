Short Interest in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Grows By 35.8%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the April 30th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Shares of NYSE RVLV traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 56,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.32. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $89.60.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 78,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $4,132,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,732,812.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,102,294 in the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1,478.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

