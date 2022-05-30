Short Interest in Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Decreases By 43.3%

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the April 30th total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RONI. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $496,000. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $1,732,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $2,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

RONI traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,943. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

