Short Interest in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Drops By 28.9%

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,200 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the April 30th total of 987,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 839,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPI Energy in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPI Energy by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 95,798 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SPI Energy in the first quarter valued at $104,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPI Energy alerts:

Shares of SPI Energy stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,252. SPI Energy has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.