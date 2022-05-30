Short Interest in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Grows By 52.8%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the April 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 852,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ STKL traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 196,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.08. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $13.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $240.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.58 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

STKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Largey sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $48,466.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,474.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SunOpta by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in SunOpta by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

