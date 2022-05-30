Short Interest in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Drops By 30.7%

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,300 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the April 30th total of 884,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 753,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the third quarter worth about $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

UROY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,480. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.64 million and a P/E ratio of -75.00. Uranium Royalty has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 77.76 and a current ratio of 188.20.

Uranium Royalty ( NASDAQ:UROY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Uranium Royalty will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Uranium Royalty from $5.00 to $5.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake, Roughrider, Diabase, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.