Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on June 16th

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

Shutterstock has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Shutterstock has a payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Shares of SSTK opened at $59.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.17. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.01 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $1,902,993.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $138,230.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,759,383 over the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Shutterstock by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Shutterstock by 115.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

