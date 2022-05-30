Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sodexo SA is a service provider company. Its operating segment includes On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. On-site Services delvers onsite customizable services, such as foodservices, design of workplaces, sterilization of medical devices, reception and cleaning services to Business & Administrations, Healthcare & Seniors and Education industries. Benefits & Rewards Services provides customizable services to business customers for engagement, recognition, work-life balance, travel and expense management, health and wellbeing. Personal & Home Services covers childcare services, designed to take care of the youngest children; concierge services, to enhance the development and well-being of the clients’ employees in the workplace; home care services for seniors and adults. Sodexo SA is based in France. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sodexo from €100.00 ($106.38) to €93.00 ($98.94) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sodexo from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sodexo from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Sodexo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.33.

SDXAY opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.80. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $20.10.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

