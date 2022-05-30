SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Short Interest Update

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $754,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period.

Shares of GIGE stock traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,552. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $39.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74.

