Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Update

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 866,100 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the April 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on SONN. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONN. Campion Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 219,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 3,064.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 481,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.27. 13,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,745,661. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

